Kieron Pollard becomes highest run-scorer in T20s, surpasses Gayle: Stats 

Post-match reaction

'Chris Gayle is someone we look up to' -Pollard

After breaking Gayle's record, Pollard expressed his gratitude to his family and friends for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the significance of the achievement, saying it was "remarkable" to surpass someone he looks up to in cricket. "Feel good. My friends, my family who have supported, everybody, so thank you very much. Chris Gayle is someone we look up to," Pollard said after the match.