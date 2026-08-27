Kieron Pollard becomes highest run-scorer in T20s, reclaims top spot

Earlier this year, Pollard broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most runs in T20 cricket.

However, Buttler took over the top spot in August 2026 while playing for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.

But on Thursday, Pollard reclaimed his position as the highest run-scorer.

He achieved this by scoring a blistering 65 off just 26 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders against Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.