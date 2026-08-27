Kieron Pollard becomes highest run-scorer in T20s, reclaims top spot
What's the story
Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has once again become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat during the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against St Lucia Kings on Thursday. The 39-year-old surpassed England's Jos Buttler, who had held the record with 14,890 runs. Pollard now has an impressive total of 14,921 runs from 749 matches.
Record reclaim
Pollard takes top spot from Buttler
Earlier this year, Pollard broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most runs in T20 cricket.
However, Buttler took over the top spot in August 2026 while playing for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.
But on Thursday, Pollard reclaimed his position as the highest run-scorer.
He achieved this by scoring a blistering 65 off just 26 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders against Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Prospects
Pollard eyes 15,000-run mark, nears Gayle's sixes record
Pollard's innings against Saint Lucia Kings came at a strike rate of 250, including 6 fours and 5 sixes.
The five sixes took his career tally to an incredible 1,010 in T20 cricket.
He is now just 47 away from breaking Gayle's record for most T20 sixes (1,056).
Pollard will get another chance to become the first player to score 15,000 runs in T20s when TKR take on Barbados Tridents.
Journey
A look at his journey
Pollard's T20 career has been nothing short of spectacular.
The former West Indies all-rounder now has 14,921 runs from 749 T20s at an average of 31.81. His tally includes a strike rate of 151.23.
In a stellar career, Pollard has scored two centuries and 71 half-centuries.
For West Indies, he scored 1,569 runs across 101 T20Is at 25.30.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he amassed 3,412 runs in 189 matches, all for Mumbai Indians (MI).
Information
Pollard's unique feat
Last year, Pollard became only the second player in CPL history to hit 200 sixes (now 228). With this feat, Pollard also became the first ever to hit over 200 maximums in two major franchise-based T20 leagues (also in the IPL).