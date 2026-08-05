Jos Buttler becomes leading scorer in T20s; slams 106th fifty
What's the story
Jos Buttler continued his rich vein of form in The Hundred 2026 season. Representing Manchester Super Giants, Buttler smashed a whirlwind 50* off 20 balls. His knock helped MSG down Welsh Fire in Match 21 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. MSG, who needed 156 runs to win off 100 balls, scored 161/1 off just 69 balls to seal the deal.
Knock
Buttler shines with a gutsy knock
Buttler's 50* was laced with two fours and six sixes. He struck at 255.
He was part of an unbeaten 87-run stand alongside Tim Seifert for the 2nd wicket.
Buttler came in and took control. He spiced up the chase by hammering Marco Jansen for three successive sixes.
And then, he finished things off in style by dispatching Lockie Ferguson for successive sixes.
Record
Buttler goes past Kieron Pollard for most T20 runs
Buttler went past Kieron Pollard for most T20 runs.
Playing his 522nd match, Buttler has raced to 14,833 runs from 492 innings at 35.48.
He registered his 106th fifty in the format (100s: 9).
On the other hand, Pollard owns 14,803 runs from 746 matches (663 innings) at 31.76.
Pollard has smashed 70 fifties (100s: 2).
Do you know?
650 sixes for Buttler
Buttler completed another milestone in the 20-over format. He now owns 650 sixes. As per Cricinfo, Buttler became the 5th batter in T20s with 650-plus sixes. Chris Gayle (1,056), Pollard (1,001), Andre Russell (792), and Nicholas Pooran (773) are ahead of Buttler.
Hundred
277 runs in The Hundred 2026 season at 92.33
After clocking 16 in his side's Hundred opener this season, Buttler has since then produced knocks worth 90, 63*, 55*, 2 and 51*.
He has raced to 277 runs from six matches this season at 92.33 (SR: 178.70).
Overall, he owns 1,192 runs in the tournament at 45.84. Buttler clocked his 12th fifty.
He has smoked 97 fours and 58 sixes in The Hundred.