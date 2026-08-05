Jos Buttler becomes leading scorer in T20s; slams 106th fifty

Buttler's 50* was laced with two fours and six sixes. He struck at 255.

He was part of an unbeaten 87-run stand alongside Tim Seifert for the 2nd wicket.

Buttler came in and took control. He spiced up the chase by hammering Marco Jansen for three successive sixes.

And then, he finished things off in style by dispatching Lockie Ferguson for successive sixes.