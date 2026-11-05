Kieron Pollard to step down as MI London coach: Details
What's the story
Kieron Pollard is set to step down as the MI London head coach for The Hundred tournament. The decision comes after his promotion to the same position at Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pollard took over as MI London's head coach for the 2026 season, leading them to a fourth-place finish, just missing out on knockout qualification due to Net Run Rate.
New role
Pollard's dual role
Pollard has now been appointed as the MI head coach, the franchise he represented in 189 IPL matches across 13 seasons.
He succeeded Mahela Jayawardene, who left the position in October.
According to Cricinfo, Pollard will step down from his duties with MI London before The Hundred's 2027 season starts, mainly to take some time off.
Career
Pollard played 189 matches for MI
Pollard has been a one-team player in the IPL, representing MI from 2010 to 2022.
He played 189 matches for the franchise, scoring 3,412 runs and taking 69 wickets.
Pollard was part of the team during its five title-winning seasons: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
After retiring as a player in the IPL (2022), he became MI's batting coach.