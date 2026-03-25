KKR retire jersey number 12 to honor Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , the three-time Indian Premier League champions, have retired jersey number 12 in honor of their former all-rounder Andre Russell . The announcement was made at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event on Tuesday. Russell, who announced his IPL retirement last year, took KKR to greater heights during his career. At the event, Rinku Singh was also named as KKR's vice-captain for the IPL 2026 season.

Career highlights Russell's stellar IPL career Russell announced his retirement from the IPL on November 30, 2025. He had a stellar IPL career, playing 140 matches and scoring 2,651 runs with a strike rate of nearly 175. The West Indies all-rounder also took 123 wickets with a five-wicket haul. He made his debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012 but became a household name after joining KKR in the 2014 auction.

Title wins Two IPL titles; all-round numbers During his time with KKR, Russell won two IPL titles (2014 and 2024) and was named the league's MVP twice (2015 and 2019). Russell is the second-highest run-scorer for KKR in the IPL. He racked up 2,593 runs from 133 games at a staggering strike rate of 174.96 for the franchise. He is also one of only two players with 100-plus wickets (122) for KKR in the tournament, the other being Sunil Narine (192).

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