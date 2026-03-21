Akash Deep ruled out of IPL 2026 for this reason

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered another setback with the news that pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. A top official from KKR confirmed the development to Cricbuzz, saying, "Unfortunately, he is out of the IPL, ruled out for the season." The 29-year-old Bengal pacer was bought by KKR for his base price of ₹1 crore at last year's mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

Injury status Akash Deep is undergoing rehabilitation Akash has not joined the KKR camp, which started on March 18 in Kolkata. He is believed to be undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, the exact nature of his injury is still unclear. Reports suggest that there has been some communication between CoE managers and KKR regarding the player's condition.

Concerns KKR's injury woes worsen Akash's ouster is an addition to KKR's injury woes. Harshit Rana, another pacer of the team, is likely to miss a major chunk of the upcoming season, as per ESPNcricinfo. The news comes as he continues his rehabilitation after undergoing knee surgery in February. There were concerns over Matheesha Pathirana's fitness after he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a calf strain against Australia in the first round.

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