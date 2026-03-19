How KL Rahul has dominated Hardik Pandya in IPL: Stats

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign a day later against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their next clash will be against Delhi Capitals, which could witness a known matchup between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul . Here's how the battle has shaped over the years.

Battle Hardik vs Rahul Rahul and Hardik have had a notable camaraderie both on and off the field. They have shared the Indian cricket team dressing room for years across series and tournaments. In the IPL, the duo has always been at opposite ends. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hardik has managed to dismiss Rahul only once in nine IPL head-to-head meetings.

Information Rahul's strike rate of 174-plus On the other hand, Rahul has smashed Hardik for 96 runs off 55 balls, carrying a strike rate of 174.54 in this battle. The former owns 4 sixes and 7 fours in this battle.

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