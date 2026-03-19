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Home / News / Sports News / How KL Rahul has dominated Hardik Pandya in IPL: Stats
How KL Rahul has dominated Hardik Pandya in IPL: Stats
Rahul has a strike rate of 174-plus against Hardik

How KL Rahul has dominated Hardik Pandya in IPL: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Mar 19, 2026
07:20 pm
What's the story

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign a day later against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their next clash will be against Delhi Capitals, which could witness a known matchup between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Here's how the battle has shaped over the years.

Battle

Hardik vs Rahul

Rahul and Hardik have had a notable camaraderie both on and off the field. They have shared the Indian cricket team dressing room for years across series and tournaments. In the IPL, the duo has always been at opposite ends. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hardik has managed to dismiss Rahul only once in nine IPL head-to-head meetings.

Information

Rahul's strike rate of 174-plus

On the other hand, Rahul has smashed Hardik for 96 runs off 55 balls, carrying a strike rate of 174.54 in this battle. The former owns 4 sixes and 7 fours in this battle.

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Careers

A look at their career numbers

Rahul, one of the most prolific batters, has hammered 5,222 runs at a remarkable average of 46.21 in the IPL. His strike rate reads 136.03. Three of his five tons have come against MI. Meanwhile, Hardik has 2,749 runs with a strike rate of 146.93 and 78 wickets to his name. The all-rounder has 363 runs and six wickets against DC in the tournament.

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