Sitanshu Kotak explains rationale behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's NZ T20Is selection
What's the story
India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has explained the rationale behind veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand. He emphasized that Kumar's consistent performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his vast experience of playing under different conditions were major factors in his recall to the national team. Meanwhile, he also hinted that the recall of Bhuvneshwar into the T20I squad could be due to Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Here's more.
Career highlights
Impressive IPL season leads to Kumar's T20I recall
Bhuvneshwar's return to the India T20I squad comes after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a successful title defense with 28 wickets.
He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026, narrowly missing out on the Purple Cap to Kagiso Rabada by just one wicket.
Bhuvneshwar last played international cricket during a T20I match in New Zealand in November 2022.
Selection strategy
You can't beat experience, says Kotak
"One thing obviously is it's the selectors' choice," Kotak said.
"But still I can give you an answer about what I think: in England, I also personally felt - with Bumrah not being around and all - the new bowlers, the young bowlers were playing, and we all know that you can't beat experience. They are also good but at some stage you need experience. So I'm just thinking that might be one reason."
Selector insights
'Selectors must have thought that for New Zealand conditions'
Kotak also said that the selectors must have thought about Kumar's performance in the last two IPL seasons while picking him for New Zealand.
He said, "Selectors must have thought that for New Zealand conditions, we need some experience. That's why they must have picked him. That's what I can think of."
This highlights how performance in domestic leagues like IPL can influence national selection decisions.
Selection process
Shami's door to national team selection remains open, says Kotak
Kotak clarified that the doors for selection in the senior team are open for any player, including senior pacer Mohammed Shami.
He said, "But Shami is also playing, and he is also doing well. If selectors feel that he is doing well and the team has a requirement, then any player can be selected."
This shows how performance and team requirements play a key role in national selections.