Sitanshu Kotak explains rationale behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's NZ T20Is selection

Bhuvneshwar's return to the India T20I squad comes after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a successful title defense with 28 wickets.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026, narrowly missing out on the Purple Cap to Kagiso Rabada by just one wicket.

Bhuvneshwar last played international cricket during a T20I match in New Zealand in November 2022.