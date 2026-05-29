Krunal Pandya is only player with this IPL final feat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on the verge of making history in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . They have qualified for their second consecutive final after winning their first-ever IPL title last year. The team's journey to the final has been highlighted by a comfortable win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Krunal Pandya has been the key to RCB's success this season. On this note, we look at the feat that has only been attained by the Senior Pandya so far.

Milestone Two POTM awards in IPL finals Last season, Pandya made history by becoming the first player to win the Player of the Match (POTM) award in two different IPL finals. The left-arm spinner bowled a brilliant spell against a destructive Punjab Kings line-up in the IPL 2025 final. He dismissed Punjab Kings's top-order batsmen Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, who were looking dangerous at the time. Pandya conceded just 17 runs and took 2 wickets in his four overs as RCB defended the 190-run total.

2017! Feat in 2017 Krunal had previously won the POTM award in an IPL final back in 2017. He scored a crucial 47 runs off 38 balls for Mumbai Indians against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, helping MI secure their third IPL title. As mentioned, no other player has won multiple POTM awards in IPL finals. Meanwhile, Pandya has played four IPL finals so far and has ended up on the winning side every single time. Before winning IPL 2025 with RCB, Pandya tasted glory thrice with MI (2017, 2019, and 2020).

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