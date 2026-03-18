Kuldeep Yadav owns over 100 IPL wickets: Key stats

India's Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as one of the most skillful wrist-spinners in T20 cricket. A mainstay Indian spinner across formats, the 31-year-old has troubled the greatest batters with his unique skills. Kuldeep rose to prominence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , where he completed 100 wickets last year. He is now the most successful left-arm wrist-spinner in the league.

Journey Kuldeep started his journey with KKR Kuldeep made his debut in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise he represented for four more seasons. His best season with KKR was 2018 (17 wickets from 16 matches at 24.58). However, KKR parted ways with Kuldeep after he took just five wickets from 14 matches across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Overall, he took 40 IPL wickets for KKR at 30.90.

DC His stint at DC After missing IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, Kuldeep was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC). In his maiden stint for the Capitals (2022), the wrist-spinner returned 21 wickets from just 14 games at 19.95. After a modest 2023 season, Kuldeep took a combined 31 wickets in 2024 and 2025. In just 53 matches for DC, Kuldeep has taken 62 wickets at 24.40.

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