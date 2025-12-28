Who owns fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket? Stats
What's the story
Australian cricketer Laura Harris has equaled the record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket. She achieved this feat in just 15 balls while playing for Otago against Canterbury in the 2025/26 Women's Super Smash at Molyneux Park, Alexandra. Harris smashed a 17-ball 52, a blistering knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Here are the key stats.
Match impact
Harris shines after disappointing WBBL season
Harris's explosive batting helped Otago chase down a target of 146 runs with ease. Otago, who won by six wickets, were home in just 14.5 overs. The Australian cricketer had joined the team after a modest run with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). According to ESPNcricinfo, she managed only 69 runs from eight innings with a strike rate of 197.14.
Record
Harris gets to summit
As mentioned, Harris now has the joint-fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket. She joined Marie Kelly, who hammered a 17-ball fifty for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022. The Australian cricketer has now scored six half-centuries in T20s, with all of them coming in under 20 balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, no other female cricketer has achieved this feat more than once.
Information
Who is Laura Harris?
Laura, the sister of Australian batter Grace Harris, is yet to make her international debut. The 35-year-old, known for her explosive hitting, has a career strike rate of 160.76 in the WBBL.