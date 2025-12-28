Who owns fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket? Stats

Australian cricketer Laura Harris has equaled the record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket. She achieved this feat in just 15 balls while playing for Otago against Canterbury in the 2025/26 Women's Super Smash at Molyneux Park, Alexandra. Harris smashed a 17-ball 52, a blistering knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Here are the key stats.

Match impact Harris shines after disappointing WBBL season Harris's explosive batting helped Otago chase down a target of 146 runs with ease. Otago, who won by six wickets, were home in just 14.5 overs. The Australian cricketer had joined the team after a modest run with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). According to ESPNcricinfo, she managed only 69 runs from eight innings with a strike rate of 197.14.

Record Harris gets to summit As mentioned, Harris now has the joint-fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket. She joined Marie Kelly, who hammered a 17-ball fifty for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022. The Australian cricketer has now scored six half-centuries in T20s, with all of them coming in under 20 balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, no other female cricketer has achieved this feat more than once.