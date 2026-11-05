Liam Livingstone joins CSK; SRH trade in Khaleel, Ellis

Livingstone, 33, had a disappointing IPL season last year. He managed to score just 15 runs in two matches before losing his place in the side.

The England international was picked up by SRH after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RCB had bought him for ₹8.75 crore in the previous mega auction.

Livingstone has been among the most prolific hitters. With a strike rate of 145.18, the English batter owns 8,595 T20 runs.