Liam Livingstone joins CSK; SRH trade in Khaleel, Ellis
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed the four-player trade deal, confirmed the BCCI on Thursday. As part of the deal, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards will be joining CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will move to SRH. Livingstone's transfer comes at a reduced fee of ₹6 crore, after being bought by SRH for ₹13 crore at the IPL 2025 mini-auction.
Livingstone
Poor IPL season
Livingstone, 33, had a disappointing IPL season last year. He managed to score just 15 runs in two matches before losing his place in the side.
The England international was picked up by SRH after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
RCB had bought him for ₹8.75 crore in the previous mega auction.
Livingstone has been among the most prolific hitters. With a strike rate of 145.18, the English batter owns 8,595 T20 runs.
Player history
Edwards to join CSK at ₹3 crore
Along with Livingstone, Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards will also be joining CSK at his current fee of ₹3 crore.
The Australia international had a stellar Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 season with Sydney Sixers, taking 19 wickets and scoring 133 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 168.35.
However, he was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a foot injury after being signed by SRH ahead of the tournament.
Player return
Khaleel returns to SRH at ₹4.8 crore
SRH will be welcoming back left-arm Indian pacer Khaleel at his current fee of ₹4.8 crore.
He previously played for the 2016 champions between 2018 and 2021 before moving to CSK.
In his first season with CSK, Khaleel picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches before being ruled out due to a right quadriceps injury.
Injury impact
Ellis to move to SRH at ₹2 crore
Nathan Ellis will also be joining SRH at his current fee of ₹2 crore.
The Australian pacer was part of CSK's plans for IPL 2026 but didn't play due to an aggravated pre-existing hamstring injury ahead of the tournament.
Ellis played his first four IPL seasons with Punjab Kings (2021-2024) before moving to CSK. He played a solitary game for the Yellow Army last year.