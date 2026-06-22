Lionel Messi becomes leading goal scorer in FIFA WC history

Performance

Messi takes Argentina to victory!

Messi's landmark goal against Austria came in the 39th minute of the game. This was after he missed a penalty that briefly denied him the record. The first came just before half-time when he capitalized on a cutback from Facundo Medina and slotted it home with his trademark left foot. Messi's second goal came in the dying moments of the match, sealing a 2-0 victory for Argentina over Austria. The win all but guarantees Argentina's place in the knockout stage of the tournament.