These GT bowlers have won Purple Cap in IPL

Gujarat Titans's Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap for the 2026 Indian Premier League 2026, having ended as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 29 wickets in 17 matches. The South African pacer secured the honor during the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), edging past RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who ended up with 28 wickets. Though the South African received the prestigious award, GT lost the title clash. On this note, we look at the GT bowlers to have bagged the Purple Cap.

#3 Kagiso Rabada - 29 wickets in 2026 Rabada is the third GT bowler with this honor, having bagged a total of 29 wickets from 17 outings in IPL 2026. While Rabada averaged 21.58, his economy rate of 9.68 was on the higher side. The speedster scalped 20 wickets in the powerplay overs (1-6). No bowler has taken more wickets in this phase of an IPL season.

#2 Prasidh Krishna - 25 wickets in 2025 Prasidh Krishna finished IPL 2025 as the highest wicket-taker though GT bowed out in the Eliminator. He recorded 25 wickets at a solid average of 19.52 in IPL 2025. His economy rate was an impressive 8.27. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/41). Prasidh went wicket-less just twice across 15 innings this year. 11 of Prasidh's wickets came in the final four overs.

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