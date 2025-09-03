Bangladesh's Litton Das attains numerous feats with 14th T20I fifty

Bangladesh opener Litton Das hammered a fine 73-run knock in the 3rd and final T20I versus Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh were 121/3 when Das was dismissed. Thereafter, the Tigers were 164/4 before rain played spoilsport. The game was called off with Bangladesh ending the series with a 2-0 win. Here are further details and stats.

Knock A superb knock and several key partnerships on offer Das and Saif Hassan added 39 runs for the 1st wicket before the former stitched a 38-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Towhid Hridoy. A 44-run stand followed with Shamim Hossain before Das perished in the 15th over. Kyle Klein, who ended up with a three-fer, dismissed Das. It was another composed knock from the batter's blade, who made use of his form.

Stats 8th T20I fifty on home soil for Das Litton's 73 came off 46 balls. He hit six fours and four sixes. He struck at 158.70. Playing his 110th match, Das has raced to 2,437 runs at 23.66. This was his 14th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 39 home T20Is, Das has raced to 999 runs at 27.75. This was his 8th fifty on home soil.

Record Litton clocks this record in T20I bilateral series for BAN Das scored 145 runs in this series. He hammered 54* 18* and 73. Most runs for Bangladesh in a T20I bilateral series: 160 - Tanzid Hasan vs ZIM, 2024 (5 inngs) 145 - Litton Das vs NED, 2025 (3 inngs 144 - Najmul H Shanto vs ENG, 2023 (3 inngs) 143 - Mohammad Naim vs IND, 2019 (3 inings)

BAN Most 50-plus scores for BAN in T20Is As mentioned, Das hammered his 14th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns the most 50-plus scores for Bangladesh in T20Is. Most 50+ scores for Bangladesh in T20Is: 14 - Litton Das 13 - Shakib Al Hasan 8 - Tamim Iqbal 8 - Mahmudullah