Liverpool end 4-game losing streak with Frankfurt drubbing: Key stats

Liverpool FC ended their four-match losing streak with a resounding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League . Matchday 3 of the Champions League 2025-26 season saw Liverpool go behind before they turned things around and won the contest 5-1. Notably, star player Mohamed Salah was benched for a second consecutive European match by manager Arne Slot. Here are furthe details and stats.

Match details Liverpool take 3-1 lead at the break Liverpool's defense was tested early on when former Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen scored for Frankfurt. However, the hosts were caught off guard when Andy Robertson's pass found Hugo Ekitike, who scored against his former club. This equalizer sparked a flurry of goals from Liverpool before halftime as Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both scored headers from corners to give their side a 3-1 lead at the break.

Second half 2 more goals in the 2nd half The second half saw Liverpool continue their offensive onslaught. Florian Wirtz assisted Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's fourth goal, before Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning long-range strike to make it 5-1. Salah was brought on with 15 minutes left but could not find the back of the net, extending his goal drought to six games. However, the result was a much-needed confidence booster for Slot's side after their recent struggles.

Details Match stats and points table Liverpool had 18 attempts with 14 shots on target. Hosts Frankfurt managed one shot on target from 4 attempts. Arne Slot's men had 36 touches in the opposition box. Frankfurt managed 6 such touches. The Reds also dominated possession (65%). In terms of the points table, Liverpool are 10th with 6 points from three matches (W2 L1). Frankfurt are 22nd in the 36-team standings. They own 1 win and 2 defeats.

Ekitike Ekitike shines for Liverpool Ekitike continued his strong start to the season for Liverpool. Since joining the Reds from Frankfurt in the summer, he has scored 6 goals in 12 appearances for the club in all competitions. As per Squawka, Ekitike is the first player to score both for and against Frankfurt in major European competition. The player had the most touches (7) in the opposition box against Frankfurt. He won the most duels (5) and the most shots on target (2).

Do you know? Wirtz joins the party for Liverpool Wirtz finally added to his account in terms of goals involvement for Liverpool. He made two assists, feeding Gakpo and Szoboszlai. This was his 3rd assist of the season in all competitions. He had gone 10 games without an assist or a goal since the Community Shield.