Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner script this World Cup partnership record
What's the story
Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner scripted a sensational 180*-run partnership record in Match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Wednesday. The match in Indore saw England score 244/9 in 50 overs. In response, Australia were 68/4 at one stage. Sutherland was joined by Gardner and the two floored England, helping their side to win by 6 wickets. Here's more.
Record
2nd-highest stand for the 5th wicket in Women's World Cup
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sutherland and Gardner's unbeaten 180-run stand is the 2nd-highest for the 5th wicket in ICC World Cup history. Former England stars SC Taylor and J Cassar hold the record for the highest 5th-wicket stand. The pair added an unbeaten 188 versus Sri Lanka in Lincoln dueing the 2000 edition of the Women's World Cup.
Duo
Key stats of the duo
Sutherland's knock of 98* had 9 fours and a six. She faced 112 balls. With this knock, Sutherland now owns 968 runs in WODIs. She averages 42.08 from 47 matches (31 innings). This was her 4th WODI fifty (100s: 3). Gardner's knock of 104* had 16 fours. She owns 1,591 runs at 32.46. This was her 3rd WODI ton (50s: 7).