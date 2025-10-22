Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner scripted a sensational 180*-run partnership (Image Source: X/@cricketworldcup)

Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner script this World Cup partnership record

By Rajdeep Saha 11:08 pm Oct 22, 202511:08 pm

Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner scripted a sensational 180*-run partnership record in Match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Wednesday. The match in Indore saw England score 244/9 in 50 overs. In response, Australia were 68/4 at one stage. Sutherland was joined by Gardner and the two floored England, helping their side to win by 6 wickets. Here's more.