Women's World Cup, Annabel Sutherland hammers 98* versus England: Stats

Annabel Sutherland floored England in Match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The match in Indore saw Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner added an unbeaten 180-run stand for the 5th wicket in a chase of 245. Sutherland remained unscathed on 98* whereas Gardner got to a terrific 104 not out . Earlier, Sutherland picked a three-fer to restrict England to 244/9.

Stand A special partnership hurts England This was one of the finest partnerships in Women's World Cup history. Sutherland saw Gardner join her and the two just bossed the show. Sutherland looked set for her 100 till a late charge from Gardner saw her overtake the former. England were stunned and had no answers to a superb 180*-run stand which came off just 148 balls. This was a special partnership.

Stats 4th WODI fifty from Sutherland's blade Sutherland's knock of 98* had 9 fours and a six. She faced 112 balls. With this knock, Sutherland has raced to 968 runs in WODIs. She averages 42.08 from 47 matches (31 innings). This was her 4th WODI fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, against England, Sutherland owns 199 runs from 10 matches at 33.16 (50s: 2). Sutherland registered her maiden World Cup fifty.