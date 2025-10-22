Ashleigh Gardner floors England Women with match-winning 104*: Key stats

Ashleigh Gardner scored a sensational century for Australia against England in Match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore on Wednesday. The star all-rounder joined hands with fellow all-rounder Annabel Sutherland when Australia were 68/4 in a chase of 245. The two dictated the tempo thereafter and floored England with a majestic chase. Gardner remained unbeaten on 104.

Knock An unbeaten 180-run stand alongside Sutherland This was one of the finest partnerships in Women's World Cup history. Sutherland saw Gardner join her and the two just bossed the show. Sutherland looked set for her 100 till a late charge from Gardner saw her overtake the former. England were stunned and had no answers to a superb 180*-run stand which came off just 148 balls. Both players deserve the plaudits.

Stats 1,500 runs and 3rd hundred for Gardner in Women's ODIs Gardner's knock of 104* had 16 fours. With this knock, Gardner surpassed 1,500 runs in WODIs. She owns 1,591 runs at 32.46. This was her 3rd WODI ton (50s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, against England, Gardner owns 479 runs from 17 matches at 36.84 (100s: 2). Gardner now owns 2 World Cup tons. She has 399 runs from 13 innings (20 matches).