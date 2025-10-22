All-round Australia thump England in Women's World Cup: Key stats

In a high-stakes ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash, England were thumped by Australia in Indore on Wednesday. England posted a total of 244 runs for the loss of nine wickets against Australia. Tammy Beaumont was the star performer for England with her impressive knock of 78 runs. Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball for Australia, taking three wickets for 60 runs in her full quota of overs. In response, a majestic stand between Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner floored England.

Match highlights England recover from early collapse England's openers, Beaumont and Amy Jones, capitalized on Australia's wayward bowling early on. Beaumont hit Megan Schutt for a boundary in the first over and followed up with a six off Kim Garth in the next over. However, Sutherland's introduction brought instant rewards as Jones was dismissed by Sutherland for 22 with a 55-run opening stand getting broken. The match witnessed a major turnaround when Alana King dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt after an impressive eight-over spell that leaked just 13 runs.

Catch details Sutherland strikes again to break partnership Beaumont, who had been batting well, was finally dismissed by Sutherland's slower ball. Georgia Voll, making her World Cup debut as a replacement for injured Alyssa Healy, took a stunning catch while running backward at long-on. Emma Lamb was bowled off her pads by another back-of-the-hand slower ball from Sutherland, extending her disappointing tournament performance with an aggregate of just 36 runs in five innings.

Late innings Capsey and Dean's late-innings flourish Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean's late-innings partnership was England's best of the match, adding 61 runs for the seventh wicket. Capsey scored a quickfire 38 off just 32 balls. However, their efforts weren't enough to take England past the 250-run mark as Australia kept things tight in the final overs.

Beaumont Beaumont slams 78 vs AUS-W Beaumont shared a 55-run opening stand alongside Jones. She then put on 35 runs with Heather Knight. With Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal, England were 105/3 at one stage. Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley then added 42 runs for the 4th wicket. Beaumont, who put a price on her wicket and did the bulk of scoring, was dismissed by King. Beaumont's 78 was laced with 10 fours and a six. She struck at 74.29.

Stats 5th fifty against AUS-W for Beaumont Beaumont raced to 4,698 runs from 138 matches (128 innings) at 40.85. In addition to 24 fifties, she has belted 12 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 20 matches against Australia, Beaumont owns 727 runs at 35.85. This was her 5th fifty (100s: 1). In 24 Women's World Cup games, Beaumont has amassed 857 runs at 37.26. This was her 4th World Cup fifty (100s: 1). Notably, this match saw her surpass 100 fours in the tournament (106).

Sciver-Brunt Nat Sciver-Brunt completes 1,000 runs in ICC Women's World Cup Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name in history books of the ICC Women's World Cup. The England skipper surpassed 1,000 runs in the 50-over global event (1,003). She achieved the milestone with her 4th run in this contest. She joined the likes of DA Hockley (1,501), Mithali Raj (1,321), JA Brittin (1,299), CM Edwards (1,231), Suzie Bates (1,208), BJ Clark (1,151), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,017) and Laura Wolvaardt (1,027) in terms of 1,000-plus World Cup runs.

Sutherland Sutherland races to 58 WODI scalps In the ongoing World Cup, Sutherland owns 15 wickets from 5 matches at 12.13. Her economy rate is 3.84. Overall in the tournament's history, she has bagged 18 wickets from 11 matches at 16.55, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Women's ODIs, Sutherland has raced to 58 wickets from 47 matches at 20.56. Against England, she owns 10 wickets from 10 matches at 33.80.

Do you know? Two wickets each for Molineux and Gardner Besides Sutherland's three-fer, Australia's Sophie Molineux grabbed 2/52 from 10 overs. Gardner also did well, managing 2/39 from 9 overs.

Chase Australia brush England aside in a superb run-chase Australia, who were without their injured captain Alyssa Healy, started their innings on a shaky note. They were reduced to 24/3 and 68/4. However, Gardner (104*) and Sutherland (98 not out) put up an unbeaten 180-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Gardner's century was her second at this venue after she had scored one against New Zealand on October 1. Australia chased down England's total with 57 balls to spare, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Sutherland 4th WODI fifty from Sutherland's blade Sutherland's knock of 98* had 9 fours and a six. She faced 112 balls. With this knock, Sutherland has raced to 968 runs in WODIs. She averages 42.08 from 47 matches (31 innings). This was her 4th WODI fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, against England, Sutherland owns 199 runs from 10 matches at 33.16 (50s: 2). Sutherland registered her maiden World Cup fifty.

Gardner 1,500 runs and 3rd hundred for Gardner in Women's ODIs Gardner's knock of 104* had 16 fours. With this knock, Gardner surpassed 1,500 runs in WODIs. She owns 1,591 runs at 32.46. This was her 3rd WODI ton (50s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, against England, Gardner owns 479 runs from 17 matches at 36.84 (100s: 2). Gardner now owns 2 World Cup tons. She has 399 runs from 13 innings (20 matches).