Australia vs India, Adelaide ODI: Presenting key player matchups

After going down in Perth, India will take on hosts Australia in a must-win 2nd ODI at the iconic Adelaide Oval. The Aussies spoiled the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after winning the rain-marred Perth ODI. Team India, led by Shubman Gill, now eyes a comeback on its happy hunting ground. The impending match offers quite a few riveting player matchups.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood Kohli was unsettled by the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Perth. He was perturbed by the usual off-stump corridor. Although Starc dismissed Kohli, his numbers against Hazlewood are startling. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has dismissed Kohli five times in 10 ODI innings. The Indian batter has scored 58 runs off 99 balls at 11.60 in this battle.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc While Kohli recorded an eight-ball duck in Perth, Rohit departed after scoring 8 (14). Hazlewood trapped the former Indian skipper. However, Starc remains a threat to Rohit, who is known to be outfoxed by left-arm seamers. Rohit has fallen to Starc thrice in 14 ODI innings. However, his average and strike rate against the Aussie seamer read 55 and 102.48, respectively.

Information Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood Indian batter Shreyas Iyer looked obnoxious against the short-pitched deliveries in Perth. Hazlewood, who exploited the same perfectly, has dismissed Iyer thrice in just seven ODI innings. Iyer averages a dismal 18.33 against Hazlewood.