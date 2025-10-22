Adelaide Oval sold out for Virat Kohli's likely final appearance
What's the story
The iconic Adelaide Oval has sold out completely for the 2nd ODI between Australia and India scheduled on Thursday (October 23). Cricket Australia announced the development on Wednesday, confirming that it will be a special occasion as star Indian batter Virat Kohli is likely to play his last international match at this iconic venue. Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, who has a batting average of 65 here.
Nets
Kohli displays immaculate drives in nets
Ahead of the 2nd ODI against Australia, Kohli showed his class in the nets at Adelaide Oval. The batter was seen practicing his signature strokes and some back-footed shots in a video shared by SACA News, the official South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) X handle. "One of cricket's true icons, Virat Kohli returns to his beloved ground - training here for what may be his final appearance in international colors at Adelaide Oval," SACA posted on X.
Unusual setback
Kohli eyes comeback after failure in Perth
The 1st ODI against Australia in Perth marked Kohli's return to international cricket after over seven months. However, Kohli departed for an eight-ball duck, falling to Mitchell Starc. The Indian batter will be looking to redeem himself with a stellar performance in the 2nd ODI. Notably, Adelaide Oval is one of Kohli's favorite venues, where he is India's all-time leading run-scorer.
Key numbers
A look at his numbers in Adelaide
As mentioned, Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli across formats. He owns two tons in four ODIs here, having slammed 244 runs at an incredible average of 61.00. One of the tons came against Australia in 2019. Notably, Kohli has an average of 65.00 at Adelaide Oval across formats. He has slammed 975 runs from 12 internationals with 5 tons and 4 half-centuries here.