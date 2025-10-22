WODI World Cup: India face New Zealand in must-win clash
India and New Zealand are set to face off in a crucial match at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The Women in Blue, who are coming off three consecutive defeats, need to beat New Zealand to reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the White Ferns also need to win their remaining games to seal the final semi spot.
Match details
Pitch report and weather
The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is known to assist the batters. However, Sri Lanka scored 202 and later managed to defend against Bangladesh here. Notably, Indian players have played quite often on this ground during the Women's Premier League (WPL). According to the weather forecast, there are chances of rain in Mumbai in the evening. Therefore, the match could see some interruptions. Dew could set in during the match's second half.
Team dynamics
India have been on losing streak
India's performance has been inconsistent, with different players stepping up in each match. Batting has been one of their grey areas. It will be interesting to see if India bring back Jemimah Rodrigues to strengthen their batting. Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.
Qualification challenge
New Zealand's unbeaten run so far
New Zealand's journey to the semi-finals has also been marred by rain. The team has had two of their last three matches washed out, leaving them with no choice but to win their remaining matches. Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wicket-keeper), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, and Lea Tahuhu.
Information
Dismal record versus New Zealand
According to ESPNcricinfo, India have won only two of their 13 WODI World Cup matches against New Zealand, losing 10 (Tied: 1). Overall, New Zealand have a 34-22 win-loss record against India in Women's ODIs.
Milestones
Key milestones on offer
England's Bates requires 67 more to become the second-highest run-scorer in WODI cricket. Doing this, she would surpass England's Charlotte Edwards (5,992). The former also needs 75 more to complete 6000 runs in the format. Notably, Bates (1,208) could also surpass England's Janette Brittin (1,299) and Edwards (1,231) in terms of WODI World Cup runs. Deepti Sharma (27) could overtake Neetu David (30), Purnima Rau (30), and Diana Edulji (31) to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the WODI WC.