WODI World Cup: India face New Zealand in must-win clash

India and New Zealand are set to face off in a crucial match at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The Women in Blue, who are coming off three consecutive defeats, need to beat New Zealand to reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the White Ferns also need to win their remaining games to seal the final semi spot.

Match details Pitch report and weather The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is known to assist the batters. However, Sri Lanka scored 202 and later managed to defend against Bangladesh here. Notably, Indian players have played quite often on this ground during the Women's Premier League (WPL). According to the weather forecast, there are chances of rain in Mumbai in the evening. Therefore, the match could see some interruptions. Dew could set in during the match's second half.

Team dynamics India have been on losing streak India's performance has been inconsistent, with different players stepping up in each match. Batting has been one of their grey areas. It will be interesting to see if India bring back Jemimah Rodrigues to strengthen their batting. Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

Qualification challenge New Zealand's unbeaten run so far New Zealand's journey to the semi-finals has also been marred by rain. The team has had two of their last three matches washed out, leaving them with no choice but to win their remaining matches. Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wicket-keeper), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, and Lea Tahuhu.

Information Dismal record versus New Zealand According to ESPNcricinfo, India have won only two of their 13 WODI World Cup matches against New Zealand, losing 10 (Tied: 1). Overall, New Zealand have a 34-22 win-loss record against India in Women's ODIs.