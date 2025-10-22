Women's World Cup, Annabel Sutherland floors England with 3/60: Stats
Australia's Annabel Sutherland continued her excellent form with the ball in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup. Sutherland picked 3/60 from her 10 overs against England in Match 23 of the event in Indore on Wednesday. Notably, the in-form Sutherland is now the first bowler to reach 15 wickets in the ongoing World Cup. Here are further details.
Information
Three wickets for Sutherland
Sutherland broke a 55-run opening stand between Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont by dismissing the former. Thereafter, she picked up the vital wicket of Beaumont (78) in the 35th over. Emma Lamb was her 3rd victim in the 37th over.
Stats
Sutherland races to 58 WODI scalps
In the ongoing World Cup, Sutherland owns 15 wickets from 5 matches at 12.13. Her economy rate is 3.84. Overall in the tournament's history, she has bagged 18 wickets from 11 matches at 16.55, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Women's ODIs, Sutherland has raced to 58 wickets from 47 matches at 20.56. Against England, she owns 10 wickets from 10 matches at 33.80.