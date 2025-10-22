Tammy Beaumont slams her 24th fifty in Women's ODIs: Stats

England's Tammy Beaumont was the pick of the batters for her side in Match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Facing Australia, Beaumont shone with a clutch knock of 78 from 105 balls. She was dismissed in the 35th over of England's innings. Her side went on to score 244/9 in 50 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Knock A valiant effort from Beaumont's blade Beaumont shared a 55-run opening stand alongside Amy Jones. She then put on 35 runs with Heather Knight. With Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal, England were 105/3 at one stage. Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley then added 42 runs for the 4th wicket. Beaumont, who put a price on her wicket and did the bulk of scoring, was unfortunately dismissed ata crucial juncture by spinner Alana King.

Stats 5th fifty against AUS-W for Beaumont Beaumont's 78 was laced with 10 fours and a six. She struck at 74.29. She has now raced to 4,698 runs from 138 matches (128 innings) at 40.85. In addition to 24 fifties, she has belted 12 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 20 matches against Australia, Beaumont owns 727 runs at 35.85. This was her 5th fifty (100s: 1).