Laura Wolvaardt: Decoding her Women's World Cup career in stats

South Africa secured a resounding victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, held in Colombo on Ocotber 21, 2025. Match number 22 of the event saw South Africa demolish Pakistan in a rain-hit contest. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt played a massive role for her side. She smashed a solid 90-run knock and went on to post dual World Cup feats with the bat.

Match highlights A look at the match summary Wolvaardt was well supported by Marizanne Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 68, and Sune Luus, who contributed with a solid 61. Nadine de Klerk also chipped in with a quickfire 41 off just 16 balls. SA-W managed 312/9 in 40 overs. The South African bowlers then restricted Pakistan to just 83 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their chase after rain further complicated matters.

WC runs First South African batter with 1,000 Women's World Cup runs With her knock of 90 from 82 balls, Wolvaardt completes 1,000 runs in the tournament's history. She owns 1,027 runs from 21 matches at 57.05. Notably, she is the first South African batter to achieve the milestone of 1,000 World Cup runs. Overall, she became the 8th batter in World Cup history to reach the landmark. On Wednesday, October 22, England's Nat-Sciver Brunt joined the elite list as well, becoming the 9th player to do so.

Fifties Most half-centuries in Women's World Cup Wolvaardt clocked her 12th half-century in the mega tournament. With this, she now owns the most half-centuries. She steered clear of former India ace Mitali Raj, who hammered 11 fifties. Meanwhile, DA Hockley of New Zealand hit 10 fifties in her World Cup career. These three are the only players with 10-plus fifties in the global event.