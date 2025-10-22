Will India ace Adelaide challenge against Australia? 2nd ODI preview

After going down in Perth, India will take on hosts Australia in a must-win 2nd ODI at the iconic Adelaide Oval. The Aussies spoiled the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after winning the rain-marred Perth ODI. Team India, led by Shubman Gill, now eyes a comeback on its happy hunting ground. Notably, India have won nine out of 15 ODIs played here.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and more Unlike the other venues in Australia, Adelaide Oval is known to be batting-friendly. While batters shine here, spinners are in action throughout the match. Although Adelaide had a recent rain spell, the matchday looks clear. The match, which will get underway at 9:00am IST, will be telecast live on Star Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Record A look at head-to-head record India and Australia have faced each other 153 times in ODI cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. Out of these encounters, India have won 58 matches while Australia have emerged victorious on 85 occasions (NR: 10). When it comes to games played on Australian soil, the two teams have clashed 55 times, with India winning just 14 matches and losing 39 (NR: 2).

Australia Australia to welcome Zampa, Carey As reported earlier, Australia will finally have the services of spinner Adam Zampa and wicket-keeper Alex Carey. The wrist-spinner is set to replace Matt Kuhnemann. Besides, Australia require no other alterations in their winning combination. Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (captain), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

India India likely to retain their XI Like the Aussies, India are not known to make changes after a solitary defeat. Although one might be tempted to try Yashasvi Jaiswal, the top order looks settled at the moment. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

Adelaide record India's record in Adelaide India's first ODI at Adelaide Oval was in 1980, and they have played 15 matches there. Out of these, they have won nine, lost five, and one ended in a tie. The last time India played an ODI at this venue was in 2019 against Australia, which they won by six wickets. India also defeated Pakistan here during the 2025 ICC ODI World Cup.

Milestones Key milestones on offer Kohli is set to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He requires 54 more runs to surpass the legendary Kumar Sangakkara. Meanwhile, Starc is five away from completing 250 wickets in the 50-over format. Head is closing in on 3,000 ODI runs. He needs 50 more runs for the milestone. Both Kohli (2,451) and Rohit (2,415) eye the 2,500-run mark against Australia (ODIs).