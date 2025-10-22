Jofra Archer to miss 1st ODI against NZ: Here's why 

England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer will not feature in the first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on October 26. The decision is part of England's strategy to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. Archer made a stunning return to Test cricket this summer after being out for over four years due to injury. Here are further details.

Strategic planning Archer's T20I workload management Archer is already out of England's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He will reach the country on Thursday with other fast bowlers Mark Wood and Josh Tongue. This is part of their conditioning process ahead of the Perth Test against Australia, starting November 21. Despite only scheduling one warm-up match before the Ashes, England have managed their fast bowlers' preparations.

Information Return to Mount Maunganui Archer's absence from the first ODI at Mount Maunganui means he won't be returning to the venue where his injury problems began, 2019. It was the 1st Test won by New Zealand (by an innings and 65 runs).