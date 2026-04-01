Liverpool bounce back with win over Fulham in Premier League

Liverpool FC broke their three-match losing streak with a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham . The win not only eased the pressure on manager Arne Slot but also strengthened their position in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. Youngster Rio Ngumoha made history by becoming Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield at just 17 years and 225 days old. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored his side's 2nd goal.

Match highlights Ngumoha and Salah score as Liverpool win Ngumoha opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the 36th minute. Florian Wirtz made the assist for the youngester. It was followed by Salah who scored his second Premier League goal since November. This goal came in the 40th minute with Cody Gakpo assisting him. The win was Liverpool's first league victory since February and helped them move four points clear of Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Fan reactions Liverpool fans protest against club's decision to raise ticket prices The match was marred by protests against Liverpool's decision to raise most ticket prices for the next three seasons in line with inflation. The Kop, usually a sea of flags, was silent with one banner reading 'No to ticket prices increases' on display, as per Sky Sports News. One banner reading 'No to ticket prices increases' was displayed in the 14th minute and a chant followed that clearly expressed fans' displeasure at the club's owners over their price hikes.

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