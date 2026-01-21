LOADING...
WPL: DC's Lizelle Lee fined for code of conduct breach
Lee admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 (Image source: X/@wplt20)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jan 21, 2026
11:02 am
What's the story

Lizelle Lee, the wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi Capitals, has been fined 10% of her match fees and given a demerit point for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during a match against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on Tuesday. According to an official WPL release, Lee admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the Code, which pertains to abuse of cricket equipment during play.

Match details

Incident details and aftermath

The incident in question took place in the 11th over of Delhi's chase for a target of 155 runs. Lee was given out stumped for 46 after a long third-umpire review. Replays showed her bat came off the crease when wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous removed the bails, resulting in her dismissal just four runs short of her third half-century this season.

Match response

Lee's reaction and team's performance

Despite being visibly unhappy with the decision, Lee kept her reaction muted at the presentation ceremony. She said, "Look, it was a great take from the keeper. But that's all I've got to say about that." However, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious as skipper Jemimah Rodrigues scored a fluent 51 not out off 37 balls to guide her side to a seven-wicket win.

Playoff prospects

Delhi Capitals's playoff hopes remain strong

The win against Mumbai Indians has kept Delhi Capitals firmly in the race for a playoff spot. Four teams are currently tied on four points. Lee's fine and demerit point will serve as a reminder to all players about the importance of adhering to the WPL Code of Conduct during matches.

Information

46 for Lizelle Lee in the game 

Lizelle Lee played well for her 46 off 28 balls against MI, a knock studded with seven fours and a six. Though the batter missed out on her third fifty in her maiden WPL season, she has taken her tally to 206 runs from five matches at 51.50.

