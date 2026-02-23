Listing Team India's lowest totals in T20 World Cup history 

India, on Sunday, suffered their heaviest-ever defeat in T20 World Cup history, losing to South Africa by 76 runs. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. Chasing a target of 188 runs, the Suryakumar Yadav -led Indian team was bowled out for just 111 runs in 18.5 overs. On this note, we look at India's lowest totals in the tournament's history.

#3 111/10 vs South Africa, 2026 The 111/10 in the aforementioned game is India's third-lowest score in the tournament's history. The Indian top-order crumbled under pressure with Ishan Kishan dismissed for a duck on the fourth ball. As the tale of falling wickets never stopped, India suffered their heaviest-ever T20 WC defeat in terms of runs (76). Shivam Dube (42 off 37) was the only Indian batter to score over 20. While Marco Jansen dismissed four batters, Keshav Maharaj also contributed with three wickets

#2 110/7 versus New Zealand, 2021 New Zealand demolished India in a crucial 2021 T20 WC game in Dubai. Sent into bat, the Kiwis restricted India to just 110/7 in 20 overs. Only Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) managed to get past the 20-run mark. Trent Boult claimed 3/20. In reply, New Zealand (111/2) comfortably won the match with 33 balls to spare.

Advertisement