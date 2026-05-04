IPL 2026: LSG bowling coach reacts to Pant's batting struggles

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Bharat Arun has defended captain Rishabh Pant amid his struggles with the bat in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League. Arun said that the hefty price tag of ₹27 crore, which made Pant the most expensive player in IPL history last season, has nothing to do with his current form. The coach expressed confidence that Pant is just one good innings away from returning to his best.

Coach's confidence Price tag has nothing to do with it: Arun Arun stressed that Pant's batting has been consistent over the years and highlighted his performance in LSG's second game this season. He said, "I don't think the price tag has got to do anything with it. It's just a question of, if you really look at his batting throughout and if you look at the second game that we played, he took us through the (finish) line." "I wouldn't be too concerned about his form. It's just a question of (him being) one innings away from getting back his form," Arun added.

Season stats Pant's performance in IPL 2026 and IPL 2025 In the ongoing IPL season, Pant has scored just 189 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 126.84. Apart from his 68-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament, he has struggled to make an impact with the bat. Last season, LSG finished seventh under Pant's captaincy with him scoring 269 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 127.50 including one century and a 50.

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