Manchester United to resume contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United are looking to restart negotiations with young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for a new contract. The deal would align him with his senior teammates. Mainoo's current contract runs until 2027, but there is an option for a one-year extension. There have been no discussions yet on this matter and it remains unclear how open Mainoo is to signing a new deal, as per BBC Sport.