Manchester United to resume contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United are looking to restart negotiations with young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for a new contract. The deal would align him with his senior teammates. Mainoo's current contract runs until 2027, but there is an option for a one-year extension. There have been no discussions yet on this matter and it remains unclear how open Mainoo is to signing a new deal, as per BBC Sport.
Mainoo's loan aspirations and current status
Mainoo, who did not start a single Premier League game this season under Ruben Amorim, had hoped to secure a loan move during the current transfer window. However, since Amorim's departure from the club, Mainoo has been brought back into the senior squad. Interim manager Darren Fletcher gave him a start in FA Cup third-round defeat against Brighton earlier this month.
Mainoo's performance under new management
Under Michael Carrick's management, Mainoo started in Man United's convincing 2-0 victory over Manchester City in last weekend's Manchester derby. The young midfielder had signed a long-term deal with the club in 2023 but it was thought that a new contract would be agreed after his goalscoring contribution to United's 2024 FA Cup final win over City. However, no agreement was reached at that time.
87 appearances for Man United
Mainoo has made 87 appearances for Man United since making his senior-team debut in the 2022-23 season. He has scored 7 goals so far. 63 of his appearances have come in the Premier League (G3 A1).