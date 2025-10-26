Premier League: Aston Villa hand Manchester City their 3rd defeat 

Aston Villa celebrated Unai Emery's third anniversary as manager with a hard-fought victory over Manchester City . The win ended City's nine-game unbeaten streak and marked Villa's fourth consecutive Premier League victory. Matty Cash scored the winner in the 19th minute, finishing a corner with a precise left-foot shot from the edge of the box.

Match highlights City fail to find equalizer Just two minutes after Villa's goal, City had a chance to equalize. Phil Foden set up Erling Haaland but the striker's low shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez. Despite a disjointed performance after their Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's men could have gone further behind in the second half.

Defensive stand Missed chances for both teams John McGinn's powerful volley was blocked and City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Jadon Sancho after he broke through. At the other end, Savinho's volley was expertly cleared off the line by Pau Torres. Haaland had a late goal ruled out for offside, capping a disappointing day for him and his team as they missed the chance to go second in the league standings.