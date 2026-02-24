Premier League: Benjamin Sesko helps Manchester United beat Everton 1-0

Manchester United continued their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League 2025-26 season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton. The win was secured by Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored off the bench in the second half. Bryan Mbeumo laid the ball on for Sesko after Mathues Cunha's brilliant release. Before that, United were pretty much sloppy on the ball and had to dig it out.

Managerial success Carrick's unbeaten run continues Under the management of Michael Carrick, United have now gone 6 games without a loss this season. The victory against Everton was Carrick's fifth win in six games since taking charge. Overall, the Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches. This impressive run has propelled United back into the top four, just three points behind Aston Villa. Despite their recent struggles at home, Everton put up a good fight but were unable to find the back of the net.

Game changer Sesko's goal secures vital win for United Sesko's introduction in the second half proved to be a game-changer for United. He scored 13 minutes after coming on, finishing off a brilliant counter-attack by the visitors. The goal came after Cunha released Mbeumo with an exquisite crossfield ball. Mbeumo beat Michael Keane for pace and spotted Sesko sprinting through the middle unmarked, setting up his precise finish beyond Jordan Pickford's reach.

Defensive strength First away league clean sheet since March 2025 The victory over Everton also marked United's first away league clean sheet since March 2025. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens made four crucial saves to preserve the lead and secure the win for his side. The result was a much-needed boost for United as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League and a potential Champions League spot next season.

Do you know? Carrick closing in on Bamlett and Solskjaer Carrick is still yet to lose a game in any competition across both of his spells as Manchester United manager (P9 W7 D2). As per Opta, only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (11) and Herbert Bamlett (10) managed more games for the club before experiencing their first defeat.

Duo Key numbers for Sesko and Mbeumo Sesko scored his third goal as a substitute this season, making him the highest-scoring player off the bench in the league this year. Overall, Sesko now owns 7 Premier League goals from 22 matches this season. Overall, he has 8 goals in all competitions for the club. Mbeumo made his third Premier League assist of the season (G9). Overall, the former Brentford man has raced to 31 assists fron 158 Premier League games.