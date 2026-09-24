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Home / News / Sports News / Marco Jansen scores his third ODI half-century: Key stats
Marco Jansen scores his third ODI half-century: Key stats
Jansen scored a fine 75 (59) against Australia

Marco Jansen scores his third ODI half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 24, 2026
06:36 pm
What's the story

Playing his first ODI this year, South Africa speedster Marco Jansen showed his batting skills. He scored a fine 75 (59) at No. 7, helping the Proteas reach 297/8 in the 1st ODI against Australia at Kingsmead, Durban. Jansen added an innings-defining 107-run stand with Matthew Breetzke after SA slumped to 168-5. The latter completed his century. Here are the key stats.

Knock

SA recover after poor start

Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood kept the Proteas top order at bay, reducing them to 29/2 in 7.1 overs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Breetzke joined forces thereafter, adding 54 runs. While Bavuma departed, the latter added 40-plus runs with Ryan Rickelton and David Miller.

With SA down to 168/5, Breetzke finally found a reliable partner in Jansen. The two took SA past 270.

Information

Jansen departs for 75 (59)

The partnership between Breetzke and Jansen stretched to 107 (81). It finally broke in the 48th over when Breetzke, after scoring his ton, was run out. In the next over, Jansen fell to Ellis for 75 off 59 balls (7 fours and 4 sixes).

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Career

A look at his numbers

Apart from delivering impactful spells with a decent pace, Jansen has been an effective lower-order batter for South Africa.

According to Cricinfo, this was his third half-century in ODIs.

In 33 ODIs (28 innings), the southpaw has raced to 628 runs at an average of 27.3. His tally includes a strike rate of 113.97.

All his List A fifties have come in ODIs.

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