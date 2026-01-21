Marizanne Kapp boasts most powerplay wickets in WPL: Key stats

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has praised Marizanne Kapp for her stellar bowling performance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Kapp's role was instrumental in DC's seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their latest match, which was played in Vadodara on Tuesday. On this note, we look at Kapp's sensational powerplay numbers in WPL history.

Bowling brilliance Kapp's exceptional bowling performance Kapp's exceptional bowling performance against MI saw her bowl four overs on the trot, giving away just eight runs and taking the wicket of Hayley Matthews. Her economy rate was a remarkable 2.00. Along with Shree Charani, who took three wickets, Kapp helped DC restrict MI to 154/5 in their allotted 20 overs. DC later chased down the target with an over to spare.

DYK 24 wickets in powerplay As per ESPNcricinfo, Kapp has claimed 24 powerplay wickets across 29 innings in WPL history. No other bowler has even 17 wickets in this regard. This speaks volumes about the South African pacer's dominance in this phase. Moreover, Kapp has given away runs at an economy of just 5.39 in the first six overs. She is the only bowler with 10-plus wickets in this phase at a sub-six economy rate.

Advertisement