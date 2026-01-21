Marizanne Kapp boasts most powerplay wickets in WPL: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has praised Marizanne Kapp for her stellar bowling performance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Kapp's role was instrumental in DC's seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their latest match, which was played in Vadodara on Tuesday. On this note, we look at Kapp's sensational powerplay numbers in WPL history.
Bowling brilliance
Kapp's exceptional bowling performance
Kapp's exceptional bowling performance against MI saw her bowl four overs on the trot, giving away just eight runs and taking the wicket of Hayley Matthews. Her economy rate was a remarkable 2.00. Along with Shree Charani, who took three wickets, Kapp helped DC restrict MI to 154/5 in their allotted 20 overs. DC later chased down the target with an over to spare.
DYK
24 wickets in powerplay
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kapp has claimed 24 powerplay wickets across 29 innings in WPL history. No other bowler has even 17 wickets in this regard. This speaks volumes about the South African pacer's dominance in this phase. Moreover, Kapp has given away runs at an economy of just 5.39 in the first six overs. She is the only bowler with 10-plus wickets in this phase at a sub-six economy rate.
Career
Here are her overall WPL stats
Kapp's WPL 2026 tally now reads four wickets from five games at an economy of 5.25. The DC star has overall raced to 32 wickets across 29 matches in the league at an economy of 5.77. The tally includes a fifer as well. With the bat, the all-rounder has scored 388 runs in the competition while averaging 29.84. Her strike rate reads 125.97.