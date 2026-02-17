'We're devastated': Mitchell Marsh on Australia's potential T20 WC exit

Following Australia 's shocking defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, Mitchell Marsh has admitted that his team is now at the mercy of fate. The Australian captain said they were a "devastated bunch" after their eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. The defeat has left Australia on the verge of elimination from the tournament, with their hopes hinging on other results in their group.

Qualification scenario Australia rely on luck for Super Eights berth For Australia to make it to the Super Eights, they need Zimbabwe to lose to both Ireland and Sri Lanka. Even then, their qualification would depend on having a better net run rate than Zimbabwe's. Currently, Zimbabwe's NRR (+1.984) is significantly better than Australia's (+0.414). The Aussies will play their final league game against Oman on February 20. After the loss against Sri Lanka, Marsh acknowledged the emotional toll on his team and said they were now relying on luck.

Statement Here's what Marsh said "It's a pretty shattered group," Marsh said after the eight-wicket loss against Sri Lanka. "We're in the lap of the gods now. There's a lot of emotion in the changing rooms right now. We haven't been at our best. He further admitted: "I dare say we'll all be watching the match tomorrow (Zimbabwe vs Ireland). Whether it's all together or not we'll wait and see."

Match analysis Poor execution costs Australia against Sri Lanka In their match against Sri Lanka, Australia were well placed to 104/0 before losing all their 10 wickets for 77 runs. Marsh, who made 54 in the game, blamed poor execution for their defeat and said they ended up a few runs short after a good start. "That full strength batting line-up has some of the best players of spin in Australia. I thought Sri Lanka pulled it back beautifully."

