Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final: Stats

Stats

A look at match stats

Kostyuk won 84 points and 33 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only four aces. The 23-year-old had a win percentage of 70 on her first. And Svitolina won 42% of the points on her second serve. The latter converted five of her eight break points. While she won 74% of her net points, both players recorded 25-plus unforced errors.