Marta Kostyuk reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final: Stats
What's the story
Marta Kostyuk reached the 2026 French Open semi-final after beating her fellow Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina. Kostyuk claimed a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win in the women's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier after nearly two hours. Kostyuk is set to play her maiden semi-final at Grand Slams, having reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final. She claimed her ninth singles win at Roland Garros.
Stats
A look at match stats
Kostyuk won 84 points and 33 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only four aces. The 23-year-old had a win percentage of 70 on her first. And Svitolina won 42% of the points on her second serve. The latter converted five of her eight break points. While she won 74% of her net points, both players recorded 25-plus unforced errors.