Australia's Matt Renshaw sets records with 86-ball ODI century: Stats

Electing to bat, Australia lost Travis Head in the second over. However, Mitchell Marsh and Connolly added 50 runs to steady the ship.

Despite Connolly's presence, Australia lost two more wickets before 100.

The top-order batter, who scored a half-century, also fell to Sikandar Raza, leaving Australia at 107/4.

Renshaw then led Australia's recovery with Alex Carey, who struggled in his 53-ball 27.