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Home / News / Sports News / Australia's Matt Renshaw sets records with 86-ball ODI century: Stats
Australia's Matt Renshaw sets records with 86-ball ODI century: Stats
Renshaw celebrated his maiden ODI century

Australia's Matt Renshaw sets records with 86-ball ODI century: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 15, 2026
05:27 pm
What's the story

Despite losing successive wickets, Australia racked up 294/8 against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. While Cooper Connolly rescued the Aussies from a top-order collapse, Matt Renshaw took charge of the second half with a brilliant century. Renshaw, who slammed his maiden ODI century, powered Australia past 250 from 107/4 in 17.4 overs. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Renshaw leads Australia's recovery

Electing to bat, Australia lost Travis Head in the second over. However, Mitchell Marsh and Connolly added 50 runs to steady the ship.

Despite Connolly's presence, Australia lost two more wickets before 100.

The top-order batter, who scored a half-century, also fell to Sikandar Raza, leaving Australia at 107/4.

Renshaw then led Australia's recovery with Alex Carey, who struggled in his 53-ball 27.

Century

Renshaw shines with 94-ball 109

Australia were down to 179/5 (31.3 overs) with Carey's departure against the run of play.

Renshaw then stitched an innings-defining 75-run stand with Oliver Peake. Although Newman Nyamhuri cleaned up the lower middle-order, Renshaw completed his century.

In the 48th over, Renshaw brought up his maiden ODI century off 86 balls. He fell to Nyamhuri for a 94-ball 109 (7 fours and 3 sixes).

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Landmarks

Renshaw sets these records

According to Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored the first century for Australia against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke's 105* in Harare in 2004.

It was also the first ton by an Australian batter at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's iconic 201* against Afghanistan in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.

Renshaw also recorded the first century by an Australian against Zimbabwe at No. 6 or below.

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Information

Fastest ODI ton for Australia against Zimbabwe

According to Cricbuzz, Renshaw's 86-ball ton is the fastest for Australia against Zimbabwe in ODIs. He surpassed the legendary Adam Gilchrist, who reached the mark off 89 balls in Hobart in 2004.

Information

Renshaw's third 50-plus List A score

Playing his 10th ODI, Renshaw made a statement with his third 50-plus score, including two half-centuries. He now has 326 runs at an average of 36.22 in the format. Overall, it was Renshaw's eighth List A century.

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