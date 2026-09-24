SA's Matthew Breetzke slams his second ODI century: Stats

Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood kept the Proteas top order at bay, reducing them to 29/2 in 7.1 overs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Breetzke joined forces thereafter, adding 54 runs. While Bavuma departed, the latter added 40-plus runs with Ryan Rickelton and David Miller.

With SA down to 168/5, Breetzke finally found a reliable partner in Jansen. The two took SA past 270.