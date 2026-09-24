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Home / News / Sports News / SA's Matthew Breetzke slams his second ODI century: Stats
SA's Matthew Breetzke slams his second ODI century: Stats
Matthew Breetzke anchored SA's innings after a top-order collapse

SA's Matthew Breetzke slams his second ODI century: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 24, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

Despite a sluggish start, South Africa racked up 297/8 (50 overs) against Australia in the 1st ODI at Kingsmead, Durban. The Proteas had a poor start after being asked to bat. They were 83/3 in 18.1 overs before reaching 168/5. Matthew Breetzke not only anchored SA's innings thereafter, but he also raced to an incredible century. This included a 107-run stand with Marco Jansen.

Knock

Breetzke plays the rescuer

Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood kept the Proteas top order at bay, reducing them to 29/2 in 7.1 overs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Breetzke joined forces thereafter, adding 54 runs. While Bavuma departed, the latter added 40-plus runs with Ryan Rickelton and David Miller.

With SA down to 168/5, Breetzke finally found a reliable partner in Jansen. The two took SA past 270.

Information

Breetzke departs for 112

The partnership between Breetzke and Jansen stretched to 107 runs off 81 balls. It finally broke in the 48th over when the former was run out. He departed for 112 off 106 balls (14 fours and 2 sixes).

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Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, this was Breetzke's second ODI century apart from six half-centuries.

The Proteas middle-order batter, who made his ODI debut last year, now has 822 runs from 15 matches (14 innings) at a remarkable average of 63.23.

He averages a brilliant 85.66 against Australia, scoring 257 runs from three games (SR: 107.08). This tally includes three 50-plus scores, including a ton.

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