Mayank Agarwal goes past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats 

Agarwal, who has been a top-order batter for Karnataka, was tasked to bat at five in the Durham line-up.

He scored 36 off 57 balls as Durham posted 205/10 batting first. This knock was laced with five fours and a six.

Northamptonshire then took a first-innings lead of 58 runs after being bowled out for 263.

Meanwhile, Agarwal's second outing resulted in 48 runs off 85 balls (5 fours).

His valuable knock meant Durham finished Day 3 at 246/7.