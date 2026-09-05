Mayank Agarwal goes past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Seasoned Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has gone past 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing for Durham, Agarwal reached the milestone on Day 3 of the County Championship Division Two clash against Northamptonshire in Northampton. The batter, who entered the game with 8,929 runs under his belt, contributed with scores of 36 and 48. Here we look at his stats in the longest format.
Knock
Two decent knocks from Agarwal
Agarwal, who has been a top-order batter for Karnataka, was tasked to bat at five in the Durham line-up.
He scored 36 off 57 balls as Durham posted 205/10 batting first. This knock was laced with five fours and a six.
Northamptonshire then took a first-innings lead of 58 runs after being bowled out for 263.
Meanwhile, Agarwal's second outing resulted in 48 runs off 85 balls (5 fours).
His valuable knock meant Durham finished Day 3 at 246/7.
Stats
21 tons in the format
As per Cricinfo, Agarwal took 125 games and 212 innings to complete 9,000 First-Class runs.
He has now raced to 9,013 at an average of 43-plus.
The tally also includes 21 tons and 48 fifties, with his best score being a stunning 304*.
1,488 of his FC runs have come for India across 21 Tests at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
Information
His performance in 2025-26 Ranji season
Speaking of his recent form, Agarwal recorded six 50-plus scores across 10 games (16 innings) in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He hammered two tons, including one in the final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubli. The veteran finished the season with 678 runs at an average of 42.37.