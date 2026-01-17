Meg Lanning becomes first batter with 11 WPL half-centuries: Details 

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning has set a new record in the Women's Premier League (WPL) by completing his 11th half-century in the league. The milestone was achieved against Mumbai Indians Women at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. The former Australia skipper played a 70-run knock, which made her the first player to record 11 scores of 50-plus in WPL history.

Knock A stellar hand from Lanning Batting first in the game, UPW lost opener Kiran Navgire for a duck. However, Lanning found a potent partner in Phoebe Litchfield (61) as the two Australians took the innings forward with a 119-run stand - the second-highest partnership by a UPW pair. Lanning, who shifted gears after getting settled, was eventually dismissed for 70 off just 45 balls. Her knock was laced with 11 fours and two sixes (SR: 155.56).

Record progression Lanning's journey to the milestone Lanning's journey to her 11th half-century in WPL has been remarkable. She led Delhi Capitals in the first three WPL seasons before moving to the Warriorz for WPL 2026. Having played a total of 32 matches, she has raced to 1,145 at an average of 39.48 (SR: 126.37). Meanwhile, Lanning broke the tie with the Mumbai Indians duo of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, who own 10 fifties each.

Advertisement