Australia's Megan Schutt eyes these records ahead of SA-W clash
Australian pacer Megan Schutt can enter record books when her side takes on South Africa in Match 26 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday. The tie is set to determine who finishes top two in the 8-team table. Australia are unscathed in the tournament with SA-W winning five on the bounce after losing their opening clash. Here's more.
Schutt eyes these dual bowling records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Schutt (144) is three wickets shy from going past Lisa Sthalekar (146) to move third on the WODI wicket charts for Australia. Meanwhile, Scutt owns a total of 38 wickets in Women's ODI World Cups. She needs two more scalps to go past Lyn Fullston (39) as the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the tournament.
Schutt's WODI and Women's World Cup stats
Schutt owns 144 wickets from 106 WODIs at 23.68. She has five four-fers and a fifer. Meanwhile, she has picked 38 wickets in ICC Women's World Cup from 27 matches at 25.65.