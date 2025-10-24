Schutt owns 38 World Cup scalps (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Australia's Megan Schutt eyes these records ahead of SA-W clash

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm Oct 24, 202508:51 pm

What's the story

Australian pacer Megan Schutt can enter record books when her side takes on South Africa in Match 26 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday. The tie is set to determine who finishes top two in the 8-team table. Australia are unscathed in the tournament with SA-W winning five on the bounce after losing their opening clash. Here's more.