SCG ODI: Michael Clarke backs 'out-of-form' Virat Kohli

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has backed Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli to be the highest scorer in the upcoming ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This comes despite Kohli's unusual form slump, where he has been dismissed for ducks in both his innings so far. Clarke made the bold prediction during a chat on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast on YouTube.

Backing Clarke backs Kohli to come good Clarke backed Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli to come good in the final ODI on Saturday. "I will go with Joshy for leading wicket taker in this game. I've gone with Virat so far; he's got two ducks. I am going to go with Virat Kohli for leading run-scorers in this game. Hazlewood leading wickets and Virat leading run-scorer."

Performance review Kohli's poor run at the SCG Despite Clarke's faith in him, Kohli's recent form hasn't been promising. He has faced 12 balls in two matches so far without scoring a run. Experts have noted that he has looked technically off and his usual aggression seems to be missing on this tour. In seven ODIs at the SCG, Kohli has scored just 146 runs at an average of 24.33 with one half-century.