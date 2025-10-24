LOADING...
Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka-Pakistan game gets washed out
Match number 25 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan got washed out (Image Source: X/@cricketworldcup)

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 24, 2025
08:29 pm
What's the story

Match number 25 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan got washed out due to rain. The contest in Colombo saw only 4.2 overs get bowled with Pakistan scoring 18/0. Persistent rain forced a no result as the two teams shared one point each. This was a dead rubber contest with both sides already being eliminated from the tournament.

Colombo

Colombo witnessed several games remain incomplete

Colombo witnessed several games get washed out. The Sri Lanka versus Australia match was abandoned without a toss. Meanwhile, only one innings was completed in the Sri Lanka versus New Zealand fixture. The Pakistan Women versus England Women encounter ended with no result. Thereafter, only 25 overs were possible between Pakistan and New Zealand. And now, the Sri Lanka-Pakistan clash saw a no result.

Information

Pakistan finish bottom; SL end with 5 points

This was Sri Lanka and Pakistan's final league game in this World Cup. Bottom-placed Pakistan finished with 3 points. They had three no results and 5 defeats. Sri Lanka are currently 5th. They finished with 5 points (W1 NR3 L3).