Premier League: Arsenal's Gabriel a doubt for Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal defender Gabriel is a major doubt for his side's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Brazilian international was substituted with an injury after 72 minutes into Arsenal's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Despite scoring the opening goal in that game, he has not yet trained ahead of this weekend's clash, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Injury status Arteta provides update on Gabriel and other injured players Speaking at a press conference, Arteta said, "Gabriel had to leave the pitch with an issue and he hasn't been able to train yet, so let's see how he evolves in the next 24 hours as to whether he's available or not for the weekend." The manager also gave updates on other injured players including captain Martin Odegaard and forwards Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus. "They are all progressing really well. They have started to do certain activities and they are super willing to be available as quick as possible. But none of them are in contention for a week or so."

Recovery progress Gabriel's absence could hurt Arsenal Arteta said all the injured players are recovering well but none of them are fit enough for selection in the next week or so. Despite his absence, Gabriel has played a key role in Arsenal's set-piece success this season, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. The Gunners have netted 10 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) this campaign under Arteta's guidance.

Tactical evolution Arteta praises Gyokeres after his goals against Atletico Madrid Arteta revealed that he had the idea of exploiting set-piece situations against compact defenses 10 years ago, toward the end of his playing career. He said, "Giving that part of the game (set-pieces) the importance it deserves," and emphasized on maximizing opportunities. The manager also opened up about striker Viktor Gyokeres who ended a nine-game goal drought for club and country with a strike against Atletico Madrid.