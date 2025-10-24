Kane Williamson reaffirms commitment to international cricket after personal changes

Kane Williamson has expressed his commitment to international cricket despite some personal changes. He was not considered for last week's T20I series against England due to an undisclosed medical issue but is now back with the squad for the ODI series. The first match of this series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Here are further details.

Team changes Meeting new coach Rob Walter Williamson said he was happy to be back with the team, which is now under new coach Rob Walter. "There's been quite a bit of change since the last time I was here, so it's nice to meet the new coach and some new players as well," he said to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). The 35-year-old cricketer had spent most of New Zealand's winter in England on an extended contract with Hundred-franchise London Spirit and Middlesex.

Future plans Ongoing communication with New Zealand Cricket Despite missing New Zealand's tour of Zimbabwe and this month's early-season T20Is against Australia, Williamson has reiterated his commitment to international cricket. He said, "It's just an ongoing communication with New Zealand Cricket and with Rob, and I'm grateful for that." The cricketer also acknowledged the balance between family time and being part of a team he has loved for a long time.

Life balance Balancing family time and cricket Williamson, who has three young children, emphasized the importance of balancing time and attention. "Still being able to play for New Zealand, and play the sport that I love at the highest level, is great," he said. The cricketer also spoke about his love for the game and desire to improve. "I still have a strong desire to get better and train hard," he added.

Future aspirations Aspirations for future tournaments Williamson's commitment to the game is evident in his aspirations for future tournaments. He said that the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in Southern Africa, is "at the back of my mind." The cricketer also highlighted his love for Test cricket and emphasized a balance between personal desires and team requirements.