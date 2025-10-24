Sarfaraz doesn't need India A exposure for Test selection: Thakur

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has backed Sarfaraz Khan , saying he doesn't need exposure from India A matches to make a case for the national Test team. Thakur stressed on Sarfaraz's impressive domestic record and ability to perform under pressure as evidence of his readiness. The statement comes as a strong endorsement of the young cricketer's talent and potential. Here's more.

Endorsement 'Sarfraz doesn't need an India A game' "Sarfraz doesn't need an India A game to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straightaway go and play Test series also," Thakur said to reporters ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash. The statement comes after Sarfaraz was recently dropped from the India A squad for the upcoming series against South Africa A.

Comeback Sarfaraz coming from injury lay-off Despite not converting his starts in both innings against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai won their Ranji Trophy match against the team. Thakur said, "He is coming from injury lay-off. But before that, he scored two-three centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy before getting injured." This highlights Sarfaraz's strong form prior to his injury and subsequent recovery process.

Temperament Thakur lauds Sarfaraz's temperament Thakur praised Sarfaraz's temperament, saying, "He has big scores of 200-250s and those innings have come when the team was two or three down quite early in the innings." He added, "To play that kind of innings under pressure, you have to have something special in you." This further emphasizes Sarfaraz's ability to handle high-pressure situations on the field.

IND-A Sarfaraz not picked for upcoming series against SA-A Sarfaraz was selected for the India A team for the England tour, where he scored 92 runs. He then shed 17kg over the summer and scored tons in the pre-domestic-season Buchi Babu tournament. However, an injury kept him out of Duleep Trophy and West Indies Test series at home. Despite passing a fitness test later on, Sarfaraz was not picked for the upcoming India A series against South Africa A starting next month.