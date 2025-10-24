Manchester United assess Maguire, Mount ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United 's head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that the club is assessing the fitness of Harry Maguire and Mason Mount ahead of their upcoming Premier League match against Brighton. The Red Devils are set to host the Seagulls on Matchday 9 at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, hoping to build on their recent Premier League successes. Here's more.

Match highlights Maguire and Mount are dealing with knocks Maguire's late header helped United clinch a historic 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool, their first Anfield win since 2016. However, the defender is now nursing a knock and could miss the match against Brighton. Mount, who played for the first 61 minutes last Sunday, is also dealing with a similar injury.

Injury report Lisandro Martinez will miss out on the match "The squad is fine, we have some doubts," head coach Amorim said. He also confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will miss out on the match but the rest of the players are fit and ready to take on Brighton. "We had some issues during the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount. Knocks but nothing serious. We will see tomorrow. Licha [Lisandro Martinez] is out. The rest are ready for the game."

Match preview Amorim praises Brighton ahead of Saturday's clash Amorim also praised Brighton's playing style, calling them a "really complete" team. He said, "I think it's going to be, like always, a very difficult game. Brighton is a team that is really fun to watch." The United boss stressed on the need for his side to stay focused and smart in their approach against such a strong opponent.

Player focus Maguire eager to prove his fitness Maguire is eager to prove his fitness and keep his place in the starting XI after last weekend's success at Liverpool. Despite being criticized since his £80 million transfer from Leicester in 2019, the 32-year-old defender has made several key contributions for United. His current contract expires at the end of this season.

Contract talks We are really happy with Harry, says Amorim Despite Maguire's contract situation attracting attention, Amorim is more focused on building momentum for the team. "We are really happy with Harry," he said. "It's not the time to talk about that because that gives the idea that we are thinking so far away. "We are really happy with Harry, he is really important for us, but we need to focus on the next game."

Fernandes Amorim shares his thoughts on Bruno Fernandes The United boss also praised Bruno Fernandes who is set to make his 300th appearance for United. "I think he's a little bit different to what I was expecting," Amorim said. "Everything you read about the player sometimes is not that. You can understand sometimes the frustration he feels is because he wants to help the team-mates a lot. Sometimes it's not the best way, but he comes from a good place. You don't know that when you are not here."